Bharat Box Office Collection Day 19: Salman Khan starrer earns Rs 1.15 crore on it's third Saturday

Salman Khan starrer Bharat has started to witness a decline in its box office collection in its third week. The film, which has crossed the Rs 200 crore marks last week, is facing tough competition from Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh which has strong run at the box office. Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Bharat had clocked another 1.15 crore on its third Saturday, reported boxofficeindia.com. Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial venture is running successfully in the northern circuit of India, but has witnessed a decline in other parts of the country. The industry experts believe that Bharat collection is likely to see more dip this week due to ongoing cricket world cup and string run of Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh at the box office.

Released on Eid on June 5, 2019, Bharat is the highest Bollywood opener of this year with a collection of Rs 42.30 crore. It also happens to be Salman Khan's biggest Eid opener.

Since 2009, Salman Khan has been releasing at least one movie a year during Eid. From Wanted (released in 2009) to Sultan (released in 2016), the actor has given several blockbusters on Eid. And now, his latest Eid release Bharat, which is Salman's sixth film to earn over Rs 200 crore, has also proved to be a blockbuster.

Bharat brought back the hit trio of Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif after Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Bharat is an official remake of the Korean drama Ode To My Father. It depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Tabu Sunil Grover and Disha Patani.



