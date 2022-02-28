'Bheemla Nayak' box office day 3: Pawan Kalyan’s film crosses Rs 100 cr

The Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bheemla Nayak has set the box office on fire as the film has raked in more than Rs 100 crore at the box office within just three days of its release, as per trade analysts. Besides India, the film is also having a great run in the USA and has raked in Rs 14.95 crore at the American box office.

#BheemlaNayak USA Collections



👉Premieres - $875,292

👉Day 1 - $450,368

👉Day 2 - $470,128

👉Day 3 - $175,150******(not closed yet)



Total: $1.97M(14.95CR~) — T2BLive.COM (@T2BLive) February 28, 2022

Bheemla Nayak is also being appreciated in Chennai as it was among the top 5 movies viewed on the weekend. Trade analyst Kaushik LM tweeted, “Chennai City weekend BO top grossers, 1 Valimai, 2 Bheemla Nayak, 3 Gangubai Kathiawadi, 4 FIR, 5 Uncharted.”

The Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer was supposed to hit theatres on the occasion but got postponed due to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bheemla Nayak is an official remake of the Malayalam film – Ayyapanum Koshiyum—which was directed by late filmmaker Sachy. Trivikram Srinivas has written the screenplay of the film and the film has been directed by Saagar K Chandra.



The film is produced by Suryadevera Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments. Editor Ravi K Chandran, composer S Thaman and Naveen Nooli are part of the entertainment crew.

The film stars Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in lead roles. Besides them, the film stars Nithya Menon, Murali Sharma, Samyuktha Menon, Narra Srinu, Kadambari Kiran, Rao Ramesh, Pammi Sai, Raghu Babu, Chitti and Samuthikirani in significant roles.



