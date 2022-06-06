‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ box office: Kartik Aaryan-film collects Rs 154.82 crore on third Sunday 

Kartik Aaryan and Tabu-starrer horror comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has remained unfazed by multiple releases week after week. The film has collected total Rs 154.82 crore as of Sunday. As per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs 2.81 crore on Friday, Rs 4.55 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.71 crore on Sunday.

These releases include Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer socio-political drama Anek, Akshay Kumar-starrer magnum opus Samrat Prithviraj, biographical drama Major on the life of the 26/11 attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer action thriller Vikram/Vikram Hitlist.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has logged remarkable growth on third Saturday and Sunday. He added that the film continues to work well in mass circuits.

Adarsh tweeted, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to dazzle, unaffected by multiple releases week after week… Growth on [third] Saturday and Sunday remarkable… Mass circuits in full form… Heading towards Rs 175 crore… [Week 3] Friday 2.81 crore, Saturday 4.55 crore, Sunday Rs 5.71 crore. Total: Rs 154.82 crore. India business.”

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror comedy flick directed by Anees Bazmee and released in theatres on May 20,2022. The film follows the antics of a fraud psychic Ruhan who has been brought in to deal with the return of Manjulika in the Thakur Palace. Besides Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, the film features Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav in significant roles.