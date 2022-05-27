'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' box office: Kartik Aaryan-starrer inches closer to Rs 100 cr-mark

Kartik Aaryan-starrer horror comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore-mark as the film has collected Rs 92.05 crore at the box office as of Thursday. The film raked in Rs 7.27 crore on Thursday, Rs 8.51 crore on Wednesday, Rs 9.56 crore on Tuesday, Rs 10.75 crore on Monday, Rs 23.51 crore on Sunday, Rs 18.34 crore on Saturday and Rs 14.11 crore on Friday.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has a strong hold in mass circuits and these sectors will add up to a strong total and help the film cross Rs 100 crore-mark on its second Saturday.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 will emerge #KartikAaryan's HIGHEST GROSSING FILM in Weekend 2 [will surpass #SonuKeTituKiSweety lifetime biz]... SUPER-HIT... [Week 1] Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr, Tue 9.56 cr, Wed 8.51 cr, Thu 7.27 cr. Total: ₹ 92.05 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2022

Adarsh also said in another tweet that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be the fifth film to cross the Rs 100 crore-mark in 2022, after Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vivek Agnihotri-directorial The Kashmir Files, Junior NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR and Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. He further said that the Anees Bazmee-directorial is second only to The Kashmir Files in terms of week one box office collections.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

This film covers the antics of Ruhan (played by Kartik Aaryan), a fraud psychic who has been brought in to deal with the return of Manjulika in the Thakur Palace. Ruhan worsens the situation due to his mischief, leading to a comedy of errors.

The film has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anjum Khetani and Murad Khetani. In this film, Tabu is seen playing the double role of Manjulika and Anjulika. The film also features Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Ashwini Kalsekar in supporting roles.

