'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' box office: Anees Bazmee-directorial to cross Rs 92 cr-mark by weekend 

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has collected a total of Rs 84.78 crore at the box office as of Wednesday. The film raked in Rs 8.15 crore on Wednesday, Rs 9.56 crore on Tuesday, Rs 10.75 crore on Monday, Rs 23.51 crore on Sunday, Rs 18.34 crore on Saturday and Rs 14.11 crore on Friday.

The Anees Bazmee-directed horror comedy can cross the Rs 92 crore-mark by the weekend, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh tweeted, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to spell magic… SUPERB TRENDING on weekdays… This one is not going to slow down soon… All set for Rs 92 crore+total in *Week 1*… Friday Rs 14.11 crore; Saturday Rs 18.34 crore; Sunday Rs 23.51 crore; Monday Rs 10.75 crore; Tuesday Rs 9.56 crore; Wednesday Rs 8.51 crore. Total: Rs 84.78 crore.”

The film is doing well with the audiences as many theatres have put up housefull boards for the Kartik Aaryan film, according to Adarsh. He said in another tweet, “The Housefull boards are back with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Kartik Aaryan- who has carved a niche for himself – has acquired the tag of the young superstar who delivers big numbers film after film… His popularity is at an all-time high with kids, youth and families with BB2.”

The #HouseFull boards are back with #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 and #KartikAaryan - who has carved a niche for himself - has acquired the tag of the young superstar who delivers big numbers film after film... His popularity is at an all-time high with kids, youth and families with #BB2. pic.twitter.com/dOEgi7OVTy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2022

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The film covers the antics of a fraud psychic Ruhan (Kartik Aaryan), who has been brought in to deal with the return of Manjulika (Tabu) in the Thakur palace. Tabu is seen essaying double role—Manjulika and Anjulika-- in the film. Ruhan worsens the situation which leads to a comedy of errors.

The film has been directed by Anees Bazmee and was earlier scheduled to release on July 31, 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID pandemic. The film has been bankrolled jointly by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani.

Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, the film features Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, Ashwini Kalsekar and Rajesh Sharma in supporting roles.