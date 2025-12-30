Biggest blockbusters of 2025: 'Dhurandhar', 'Chhaava', 'Mahavatar Narsimha' ruled the charts

2025 was a year of unexpected wins at the Indian box office, which played out like a genre-hopping spectacle. Moviegoers flocked to the theatres for everything right from edge-of-the-seat spy thrillers, larger-than-life commercial potboilers, and grand retellings of mythological stories alike, proving that they were willing to back bold stories regardless of the genre.
From mass action to mythology: Full list of top 10 movies that ruled the charts in 2025
Dhurandhar*
The Ranveer Singh-led spy espionage thriller is all the rage at the box office ever since its release. The film has made a total of ₹701.25 crore at the Indian box office and ₹1,078 crore at the worldwide box office so far.
Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1
A prequel to the 2022 blockbuster film Kantara, Kantara: A Legend Chapter - 1 was an absolute show-stealer this year. The Rishab Shetty film raked in a total of ₹622.48 crore during its lifetime run at the Indian box office and ₹852.36 crore globally.
Chhaava
The Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical drama was quite the rage at the ticket counters in the first half of 2025. The film, backed by the heart-wrenching story of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, made ₹601.54 crore at the domestic box office and ₹807.91 crore worldwide.
Saiyaara
After the Chaava craze died down at the box office, the romantic drama featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda emerged as a surprise hit for Yash Raj Films. The YRF-backed film minted ₹329.73 crore at the Indian box office and ₹570.33 crore worldwide.
Coolie
The Rajinikanth-led action-thriller film, also dubbed as Thalaivar 171, was an average hit at the box office. The action-thriller film made a total of ₹285.01 crore at the domestic box office and ₹518 crore globally.
Mahavatar Narsimha
The epic devotional action drama emerged as a surprise hit in early 2025. Made at a budget of around ₹28 crore, the film was a blockbuster at the ticket counters. Mahavatar Narsimha made ₹251.3 crore at the domestic box office and ₹326.2 crore worldwide.
War 2
The Yash Raj Films-backed action-thriller is widely considered a flop at the box office despite logging decent collections. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer action-thriller made a total of ₹236.55 crore at the domestic ticket counters and ₹364.35 crore worldwide.
Sankranthiki Vasthunam
The Venkatesh and Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer action-comedy was a blockbuster at the box office. Made at a budget of ₹35.4 crore, the film mopped up ₹186.97 crore at the domestic box office and ₹255.48 crore worldwide.
Housefull 5
The murder mystery comedy, which was released in two parts, was widely considered average at the ticket counters. Despite being criticised for its below-the-belt humour, the film managed to make ₹183.38 crore at the Indian box office and ₹288.67 crore worldwide.
(* - still running in theatres, numbers from Sacnilk)