'Dhurandhar' box office collection day 25: Ranveer Singh-starrer mints ₹1,078 crore globally, to outperform SRK's 'Jawan' soon

Dhurandhar, the spy espionage thriller featuring Ranveer Singh in the leading role, continued its momentum on its 25th day at the worldwide box office. The spy espionage thriller made ₹1,078 crore globally and is nearing the ₹1,100 crore milestone.

At this rate, the Ranveer Singh film is also set to cruise past Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 film Jawan at the worldwide box office. Jawan made a total of ₹1,160 crore during its lifetime run at the worldwide box office, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Advertisement

Related Articles

At the domestic box office, Dhurandhar has crossed the ₹700 crore mark despite a massive dip on its fourth Monday. The film made ₹207.25 crore in its first week, ₹253.25 crore in its second week, and ₹172 crore in its third week.

Dhurandhar later went on to rake in ₹15 crore on its fourth Friday, ₹20.5 crore on its fourth Saturday, ₹22.5 crore on its fourth Sunday, and around ₹10.50 crore on its fourth Monday. With this, the film made ₹701 crore on December 29 at the Indian box office.

Dhurandhar is now eyeing the lifetime India box office numbers of the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR. RRR made a total of ₹782.2 crore during its lifetime run at the domestic box office.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Karan Johar said that Dhurandhar made him reflect on his own abilities as a director. Speaking at the book launch of Dining With Stars by Anupama Chopra, he said that he began the year admiring Saiyaara and ended up being equally wowed by Dhurandhar.

“I was like, blown away by Dhurandhar. It makes you feel like your craft is limited. Oh my god, look at the use of background music. What I loved about Dhurandhar was that I didn’t feel the director was self-aware. He wasn’t trying to show off his craft, and yet he was seamlessly telling the story,” Karan said.

Further, he said that the film felt visually rich without being ostentatious and was beautifully shot without self-awareness. "It made me question my ability as a filmmaker, and that's always a good thing for me. I see that through a positive lens."

Advertisement

Talking about the films he admired in 2025, Johar said, “I began the year loving Saiyaara (2025) and ended the year loving Dhurandhar. I loved Lokah (2025) too. I went mad when I watched Lokah.”

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film focuses on Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy who infiltrates the dreaded gangs of Lyari in Karachi. Besides Ranveer Singh, the film stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in significant roles.

A sequel to the film is set to release on March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.