Bollywood Badshah, indeed! Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is about to earn Rs 1,000 crore

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is still going strong in its fourth week. The film, released on January 25, has already collected Rs 981 crore at the global box office, tweeted Yash Raj Films.

While the film is now eyeing the Rs 1,000 crore mark globally, it has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark when it comes to the domestic market.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan starrer has collected Rs 493 crore so far. He further highlighted that together with the Tamil and Telugu versions, Pathaan has already crossed Rs 511 crore at the domestic box office.

"#Pathaan continues to score over weekends… Gathers speed on [fourth] Sat [#MahaShivratri holiday]: national chains + mass pockets witness an upward trend… #Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 4] Fri 5 lacs, Sat 7 lacs. Total: ₹ 17.82 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 511.42 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC," his tweet read.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia and Manish Wadhwa in significant roles. Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as RAW and ISI field agents who fight against a group of mercenaries and their leader planning to harm India.

Seeing the global success of the film, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan had earlier thanked the audience for bringing life back to the cinema.

"All of us here are extremely grateful - first, to the audience; and second, to all the people in media for supporting the film so much in spite of the fact that there might have been things that could have curtailed the happy release of this film," the Pathaan actor said.

Khan also took to his social media handle and wrote, “The Sun is alone… it Burns… and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on #Pathaan”.

It should be noted that Pathaan is the fastest Hindi film to enter Rs 250 crore club in the domestic market as it raked up around Rs 280 crore in 5 days.

Shah Rukh Khan’s spy thriller is the fourth film from the YRF spy universe after Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War (2019).

