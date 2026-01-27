'Border 2' box office collection day 4: Republic Day weekend gives leg-up to Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan film, mints Rs 180 cr

Border 2 box office collection: The Republic Day holiday on Monday, and hence the extended weekend, gave a leg-up to Border 2’s already robust collections at the box office. The movie is now nearing Rs 200 crore in India, which is touted to be its budget.

According to a report in Sacnilk, Border 2 has made Rs 180 crore in four days, with the worldwide collection amounting to Rs 239 crore.

Here’s a breakdown of Border 2’s box office collection:

Day 1 collection, opening Friday – Rs 30 crore

Day 2 collection, Saturday – Rs 36.5 crore

Day 3 collection, Sunday – Rs 54.5 crore

Day 4 collection, Monday – Rs 59 crore

The fact that Border 2’s Hindi occupancy stood at 64.27 per cent speaks volumes about two things – that the audience have flocked to the theatres due to the nostalgia factor, as JP Dutta’s Border still remains one of the most rewatched and beloved movies, and that patriotic movies are likely to perform better on occasions like Republic Day and Independence Day.

While Border 2’s collection is to be coveted, it is still a long way to catch up with Sunny Deol’s biggest hit, Gadar 2, that made Rs 527.5 crore in the India box office. Meanwhile, it is Varun Dhawan’s top grosser so far, followed by Dilwale with Rs 148.42 crore. Border 2 is soon likely to surpass Diljit Dosanjh’s top grosser Good Newwz that made Rs 205.09 crore.

Directed by Anurag Singh, and produced by T-Series and JP Films, Border 2 was officially announced in June 2024 on the 27th anniversary of Border. Apart from Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, the Border 2 cast also includes Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa and Medha Rana.