'Border 2' box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol's film mints ₹30 crore in India, fails to top 'Gadar 2'

Border 2, the war drama starring Sunny Deol in the leading role, has opened to great numbers at the Indian box office. The film made a total of around ₹30 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office, lagging behind Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 made a total of ₹40.1 crore on its day 1, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. With this, Border 2 has topped the first-day numbers of Deol's previous release Jaat. Jaat made a total of ₹9.5 crore on its opening day at the ticket counters.

Border 2 is likely to see a further boost in its business over the Republic Day weekend as its midnight shows have commenced across major centres in India.

Commenting on the film's business, Adarsh said on X: "Border 2 has performed exceptionally well in the mass belts, with several single screens registering superb occupancy... Urban centres, meanwhile, witnessed better turnout as the day progressed. Business in parts of North India was impacted due to heavy rainfall. Powered by glowing word of mouth, the numbers are expected to jump on Saturday and Sunday, with the Republic Day holiday on Monday likely to deliver the biggest numbers of its extended weekend."

Meanwhile, the film opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and moviegoers alike.

"In an age obsessed with influencers and celebrity culture, films like Border 2 remind us who the real heroes are. The makers have given a cinematic experience to the story that newer audiences are likely to appreciate. The 90s generation may feel a twinge of loss, but Border 2 stands as a respectful (even if polished) salute to sacrifice and service. Just maybe, if only, they could have called it something else," India Today's review of the film read.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster magnum opus Border. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the film focuses on real-life military events such as the Battle of Basantar, Operation Chengiz Khan, Battle of Munawar Tawi, and the story of INS Khukri.

Apart from Sunny Deol, Border 2 features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh in significant roles. Border 2 released in theatres worldwide on January 23, ahead of the R-Day weekend.