'Border 2' box office collection day 2: With Rs 66.7 crore Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan movie wins hearts and the moolah

Border 2 box office collection: What are the chances that the sequel of a beloved war film, released nearly three decades later, would receive the same reception and love? If you are talking about Sunny Deol’s 'Border 2', the chances, it seems, are quite high.

While the original cast might not be there to grace the movie, nor the memorable characters – 'Border 2' is an entirely new set-up – the passion and the grit of the Indian armed forces, portrayed through the characters of Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler (Sunny Deol), Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya (Varun Dhawan), Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon (Diljit Dosanjh), and Lt Cdr Mahendra Singh Rawat (Ahan Shetty), leave nothing to be desired.

It is evident with 'Border 2’s' box office collection, which has garnered Rs 66.7 crore in just two days. 'Border 2' made Rs 30 crore on the day of its release on Friday, and Rs 36.7 crore on its second day on Saturday, taking the total to Rs 66.7 crore, as per a report in Sacnilk.

As per the report, 'Border 2' has made Rs 85.8 crore worldwide. If the current momentum persists, 'Border 2' is likely to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide in its first weekend, and well recover the budget, touted to be nearly Rs 300 crore.

The timing of the release is also opportune, as it is a long weekend, with January 26, national holiday due to Republic Day, being on Monday. It is not difficult to see that the makers wanted to recreate the spell 'Border' had on Indian audiences on Republic Day and Independence Day, when the nationalistic fervour is on a special high. And for the most part, they might have even succeeded.

The comparison with JP Dutta's 'Border' is inevitable, but as most cinemagoers said on social media, 'Border 2' has brought back memories of those laid-back holidays when the family would be glued to the screen, cheering on Major Kuldip Singh’s roaring threats to the enemy state.

But then again, as the nature of television and cinema, as well as the temperament of the audience, change, it remains to be seen if Anurag Singh's 'Border 2' will stand the test of time as its predecessor.