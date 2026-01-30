'Border 2' box office collection day 7: Sunny Deol's film eyes ₹250 crore in India, may get boost on weekend 2

Border 2, the war drama featuring Sunny Deol in the leading role, is all the rage at the box office ever since its theatrical release. The film is now eyeing the ₹250 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Border 2 minted ₹30 crore on its opening Friday, ₹36.5 crore on its first Saturday, ₹54.5 crore on its first Sunday, ₹59 crore on its first Monday, ₹20 crore on its first Tuesday, ₹13 crore on its first Wednesday, and around ₹11.25 crore on its first Thursday.

Advertisement

Related Articles

With this, the film has made a total of ₹224.25 crore at the Indian box office and will soon cross the ₹250 crore milestone. The film had an overall occupancy of 14.52 per cent across its shows on Thursday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Commenting on the film's box office business, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that its collections slowed on Wednesday afternoon as it was a working day, but picked up towards the evening shows.

"The film is performing strongest in the mass circuits and heartland markets, which are contributing a major chunk of the overall business. Despite multiple new releases arriving this Friday, Border 2 is expected to witness a healthy jump over the weekend, driven by strong word of mouth," he wrote on X.

Advertisement

#Border2 continues its victorious run... Collections slowed on Wednesday noon due to the post-holiday working-day effect, but picked up towards the evening shows.



The film is performing strongest in the mass circuits and heartland markets, which are contributing a major chunk of… pic.twitter.com/IJ4KkpOUI9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2026

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is a sequel to the iconic 1997 magnum opus Border made by JP Dutta. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the film focuses on infiltration attempts at the Tavi River and the defence of Srinagar airbase.

Besides Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in significant roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide on January 23, ahead of the Republic Day weekend.