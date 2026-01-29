'Border 2' box office collection day 6: Despite 35% fall on Wednesday, Sunny Deol's film tops ₹200 crore in India

Sunny Deol-starrer war drama Border 2 is all the rage at the box office. The film has crossed the ₹200 crore mark in India despite a fall of around 35 per cent in its daily collections on Wednesday.

Border 2 made ₹30 crore on its opening day, ₹36.5 crore on its day 2, ₹54.5 crore on its day 3, ₹59 crore on its day 4, ₹20 crore on its day 5, and around ₹13 crore on its day 6. With this, the film made a total of ₹213 crore as of its first Wednesday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film had an overall 16.78 per cent occupancy across its shows on Wednesday, with the highest occupancy being in the night shows at 22.50 per cent.

Regions that contributed significantly to Border 2's Wednesday business are Jaipur (33.75 per cent), Chennai (26 per cent), Lucknow (22.25 per cent), NCR (19.50 per cent), Mumbai (17 per cent), and Chandigarh (16.50 per cent).

The film is the highest Hindi net grosser for Varun Dhawan. Border 2 has crossed the lifetime business of Dilwale (₹148.42 crore), Judwaa 2 (₹138.55 crore), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (₹117.89 crore), and ABCD 2 (₹106.12 crore).

At this rate, the film is likely to cruise past the ₹250 crore mark in India soon.

Meanwhile, Border 2 director Anurag Singh clarified that the team is working tirelessly to correct the lighting issues in the film. Many critics and audiences were dissatisfied with the dim lighting in the movie's climactic battle scenes.

Singh said, "The climax is not meant to be dark. It is set in the evening, but I think due to projection issues, it feels darker in some cinemas. In most theatres, it appears fine."

He added, “We have sent out a mail to all theatres explaining how to address this issue. Additionally, we are updating the print in theatres where the climax is appearing darker than intended.”

Border 2 is a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 magnum opus Border and is produced by Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar. Besides Sunny Deol, the film features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in significant roles.