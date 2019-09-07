Chhichhore box office collection day 1: Sushant-Shraddha's film off to a decent start

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor- starrer Chhichhore, which released this week, has taken a decent start at the box office. The movie, which marks Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari's first directorial venture after the release of Aamir Khan starrer, has collected around 7 crore on its opening day in cinemas. Chhichhore box office collection on the opening day could be considered as decent start given that the makers have released the movie in only about 1,200-1,300 screens. The business was also affected by Prabhas' big budget film Saaho which is still dominating the Indian market.

The lack of promotions and toned down publicity campaign have majorly affected the movie's opening collections at the box office. In addition to this, the film has been released in the middle of festive days -- Ganesh Chaturthi and Muharram --which has further dropped the box office expectations of Chhichhore, reported BollywoodHungama.com.

Also Read: Chhichhore box office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor's film opens to low occupancy; likely to earn Rs 6 crore

Chhichhore, which has received mixed reviews, hits the box office with huge expectations among audience and critics alike. However, the film has opened to 15 per cent occupancy, which is below expectations.

The film, that has managed to grab the audience attention with its quirky promotions, was expected to earn around Rs 6 crore to Rs 8 crore, according to box office pundits. Chhichhore is expected to gain momentum over weekend and expected to earn around Rs 25 crore on Saturday and Sunday.

Nitesh Tiwari's last movie, Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, had a robust opening earning about Rs 29.78 crore on the first day itself. The movie was released in over 4,000 screens across the country.

"I am not taking any pressure as far as box office is concerned. Only pressure which weighs on my mind is the expectations that people may have from me post Dangal and I hope I will be able to live up to their expectations. As far as box office is concerned, that's pure destiny," Nitesh Tiwari had said in an interview with IndiaToday.in a few weeks ago.

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, Chhichhore stars Ashish Kumar, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar in key roles. The movie follows the lives of seven friends from 1992 to the present day.