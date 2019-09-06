Chhichhore box office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor's film opens to low occupancy; likely to earn Rs 6 crore

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore, which marks Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari's first directorial venture after the release of Aamir Khan starrer, hits the box office with huge expectations among audience and critics alike. However, the film has opened to 15% occupancy, which is below expectations.

According to trade pundit, Girish Johar, Chhichhore is likely to earn around Rs 6-8 crore on its Day 1 at the domestic box office.

Chhichhore, which has managed to receive positive feedback from the critics, saw a low occupancy rate, pegged at around 15%, during morning shows. The lack of promotions and toned down publicity campaign have majorly affected the movie's opening collections at the box office. In addition to this, the film has been released in the middle of festive days -- Ganesh Chaturthi and Muharram --which has further dropped the box office expectations of Chhichhore, reports BollywoodHungama.com.

Moreover, Chhichhore is also facing tough competition from Prabhas's Saaho, but with positive word of mouth from the critics, the movie is likely to pick up its pace at the box office and make some turn around for the weekend. Chhichhore might face tough competition next week too, as three more films -- Sunil Shetty and Kichcha Sudeepa's Pehlwaan, Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadda's Section 375, and Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl -- are ready to hit the screens.

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, Chhichhore stars Ashish Kumar, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar in key roles. The movie follows the lives of seven friends from 1992 to the present day.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Ajay Devgn's new ride, the luxurious SUV Rolls Royce Cullinan costs Rs 6.95 crore

Also Read: Saaho Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas film sees downfall in weekdays earning

Also Read: War trailer release: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff fight it out in this high-octane action drama