Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 4: Sushant Singh, Shraddha Kapoor's film inches towards Rs 50 crore

Chhichhore Box Office Collection: Sushant Singh and Shraddha Kapoor's latest college-drama film Chhichhore is performing well at the box office in both domestic as well as international markets. Released on September 6, the film earned Rs 35.98 crore in its first weekend in India. With this Chhichhore has become Sushant Singh Rajput's second-highest opening weekend grosser after his 2016-released MS Dhoni, which collected Rs 66 crore in the first weekend. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore on its first Monday earned 10.66 percent higher than Day 1. The film on its opening day minted Rs 7.32 crore, while on Day 4 (Monday), it earned Rs 8.10 crore at the box office. Chhichhore has now recorded Rs 44.08 crore of box office earning in last four days.



#Chhichhore is rocking... Day 4 [Mon] is 10.66% higher than Day 1 [Fri], despite *lower ticket rates* on weekdays... A rarity in todays times... Biz at major centers/multiplexes is fantastic... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr. Total: 44.08 cr. #India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2019 Internationally, Chhichhore has raked in $1.450 million (Rs 10.39 crore). Chhichhore collected $ 615,000 in Canada and US, $520,000 in UAE and GCC; $128,000 in UK; $60,000 in Australia and $127, 000 from rest of the world, reported trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh. #Chhichhore has opened well in the international arena... Opening weekend: $ 1.450 mn [ 10.39 cr]... Key markets...#USA + #Canada: $ 615k#UAE + #GCC: $ 520k#UK: $ 128k#Australia: $ 60k

Rest of World: $ 127k taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2019

Chhichhore fared well in Delhi NCR as well as Mumbai during the weekend. The film collected Rs 10.25 crore net in Mumbai circuit and Rs 8.50 crore net in Delhi / UP circuit.

Chhichhore is currently competing with Saaho that released last week at the box office. Shraddha Kapoor plays significant roles in both the films, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Prabhas. On one side, Saaho has received a barrage of criticism from both critics and cinegoers, and on the other side, her film Chhichhore has received appreciation from the audience. Chhichhore revolves around the life of seven friends. Sushant Singh plays a college student Anni and Shraddha Kapoor plays the role of Maya. In the film, Sushant Singh is part of a gang of friends, who get separated after college and reunite in a hospital when one of them meets with an accident. The film also features Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty and Prateik Babbar in significant roles.

