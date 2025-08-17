Rajinikanth’s Coolie has stormed past ₹300 crore worldwide in just three days, outpacing Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 to become the fastest Tamil film ever to hit the milestone.

Released on August 14 ahead of the Independence Day weekend, Coolie opened to fan frenzy and record-breaking numbers. After a ₹65 crore India net debut, the film added ₹54.75 crore on Day 2 and another ₹38.5 crore on Day 3, taking its three-day domestic total to ₹158.25 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Globally, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film has grossed an estimated ₹320–325 crore, according to trade analyst Sumit Kadel. That puts it comfortably ahead of War 2, which stands at ₹142.35 crore India net and an estimated ₹210–215 crore worldwide.

Despite facing mixed critical reviews, Coolie is riding high on Rajinikanth’s star power. The film broke into the record books as the fastest Tamil movie to cross ₹300 crore worldwide, overtaking Jailer, Leo, and 2.0. Overseas, Coolie has performed strongly in France (8,800 opening-day tickets sold), the UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, and North America.

Meanwhile, War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is showing strength in the Hindi belt but trails Coolie across all key metrics. It earned ₹33 crore on Day 3 and has yet to match the pace set by its rival.

Advertisement

Tamil occupancy for Coolie reached nearly 66% on Saturday, peaking at nearly 89% in Chennai and Trichy. The Hindi-dubbed version, Coolie: The Powerhouse, managed solid evening shows in Mumbai and Pune, with around 39% overall occupancy.

Coolie has already outperformed the lifetime gross of Rajinikanth’s previous hit Vettaiyan and Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly, and is now targeting the ₹600 crore club. Only three Tamil films have ever reached that mark—2.0, Jailer, and Leo—and Coolie is well on track to join them.