UER-II, Dwarka Expressway open today: What changes for NCR residents, homebuyers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates two mega infrastructure projects in Delhi-NCR — the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the Dwarka Expressway (Delhi section) today. Together worth nearly ₹11,000 crore, these highways are set to transform commuting, decongest Delhi, and boost regional connectivity and real estate.

Here's what you need to know

What exactly is being inaugurated?

The Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway (10.1km) and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) (76km, including 54.2km in Delhi). Modi will inaugurate them in Rohini at 12:30 pm and inspect the projects.

Why are these projects important?

Delhi faces crippling traffic and congestion. UER-II acts as a third Ring Road, while the Dwarka Expressway provides a direct, high-speed link between IGI Airport and Gurugram, bypassing choke points like Dhaula Kuan and Mukarba Chowk.

What is UER-II and how will it help?

76km corridor (₹6,445 crore), running from Alipur in North Delhi to Mahipalpur near IGI Airport.

Connects NH-44, NH-9, NH-48, enabling direct routes to Chandigarh, Punjab, J&K, Gurugram, Sonipat, Bahadurgarh.

Diverts heavy trucks from Inner/Outer Ring Roads, easing city congestion.

Links Delhi suburbs like Bawana, Rohini, Mundka, Najafgarh, and Dwarka.

Integrates with upcoming expressways (Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Meerut).

What about the Dwarka Expressway?

29km corridor (₹9,000 crore overall), of which 10.1km in Delhi costs ₹5,360 crore.

Runs from Shiv Murti near IGI Airport to Kherki Daula Toll Plaza in Gurugram.

Features a 5.1km tunnel to IGI Airport for fast access.

Connects Dwarka, Mahipalpur, Vasant Kunj, Gurugram, and the Yashobhoomi convention centre.

Direct integration with Delhi Metro Blue & Airport lines, Bijwasan railway station, and bus depots.

How will commuters benefit?

Travel time from IGI Airport to Noida will shrink from 2 hours to 20 minutes.

Faster movement between Gurugram, Sonipat, Bahadurgarh, Dwarka, and Noida.

Heavy vehicles can bypass city roads, freeing up local traffic.

What about the economy and real estate?

Boost for industrial hubs across NCR by cutting logistics delays.

Property prices in Dwarka, Najafgarh, Noida, and Gurugram expected to rise 25–40% in two years.

Easier commutes could attract more businesses and offices to NCR peripheries.

Who benefits the most?