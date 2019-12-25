Dabangg 3 box office collection Day 5: Salman Khan starrer inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 box office collection day 5 witnessed a slight drop in its collection on Tuesday due to Christmas Eve with all signs pointing to higher earnings on Wednesday due to national holiday for Christmas. Dabangg 3 five-day Indian box office collection has inched closer to Rs 100 crore net mark despite suffering a huge loss due to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests across the country.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles, is expected to garner good numbers on Wednesday due to the Christmas holiday. NewYear holidays ahead should prove advantageous, he added.

"#Dabangg3 collects in double digits on Day 4... Not performing at optimum levels... Needs to recover lost ground today [evening onwards] + tomorrow [#Christmas]... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr, Mon 10.70 cr. Total: ? 91.85 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions.ll versions," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Also Read: Dabangg 3 box office collection Day 4: Salman Khan film recovers amid CAA protest lull; earns Rs 91 crore

Adarsh also said that Dabangg3 also needs to sustain at the box office after the first week, since it faces a new, big opponent GoodNewwz, which is expected to make a dent in its screens. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan led upcoming film will hit the theatres on December 27. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Akshay's Cape Of Good Films.

On Monday, Dabangg 3's box office collection fell sharply to Rs 10.70 crore from Rs 31.90 crore on Sunday, taking the film's overall collection to Rs 91.85 crore. The film, which was released on December 20 across 300 screens, raked in Rs 31.90 crore on Sunday. The film has been dubbed in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Also Read: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 box office collections hit due to anti-CAA protests in opening weekend

The action-comedy features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill reprising their roles from the previous Dabangg films, while Sudeep plays the villain. Apart from these actors, the film also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Nawab Shah, Tinnu Anand, Pankaj Tripathi and Milind Gunaji in supporting roles.