Dabangg 3 box office collection Day 4: Salman Khan film recovers amid CAA protest lull; earns Rs 91 crore

Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3 earned Rs 10.70 crore on Monday taking its total collection to Rs 91.85 crore. The film picked pace on Sunday and raked in Rs 31.90 crore following a drop in its collections amid anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests across the country.

Dabangg 3 which also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles netted Rs 24.50 crore on Friday and Rs 24.75 crore on Saturday taking its first weekend collection to Rs 49.25 crore.

"#Dabangg3 collects in double digits on Day 4... Not performing at optimum levels... Needs to recover lost ground today [evening onwards] + tomorrow [#Christmas]... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr, Mon 10.70 cr. Total: ? 91.85 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions.ll versions," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

#Dabangg3 collects in double digits on Day 4... Not performing at optimum levels... Needs to recover lost ground today [evening onwards] + tomorrow [#Christmas]... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr, Mon 10.70 cr. Total: â¹ 91.85 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2019

He added that the Salman Khan film "needs to sustain" its momentum "after week one" on account of competition from the soon to be released Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Adarsh however, said that the New Year holidays ahead "should prove advantageous" for the Dabangg 3.

#Dabangg3 also needs to sustain *after Week 1*, since it faces a new, big opponent [#GoodNewwz], which is expected to make a dent in its screens, shows and most importantly, market share... #NewYear holidays ahead should prove advantageous. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2019

As per the industry experts, the ongoing protests against the CAA and National Register of Citizens affected the film's earnings leading to low footfall at the theatres across the country. However, the upcoming holidays on account of Christmas and New Year should prove to be beneficial for the movie.

Also Read: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 box office collections hit due to anti-CAA protests in opening weekend

Dabangg 3 released on December 20 across 300 screens. The film has been dubbed in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The action-comedy features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill reprising their roles from the previous Dabangg films, while Sudeep plays the villain. Apart from these actors, the film also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Nawab Shah, Tinnu Anand, Pankaj Tripathi and Milind Gunaji in supporting roles.

Also Read: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan's film recovers on Sunday; earning spikes to Rs 80 crore

Also Read: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan film sees huge drop in Monday collections amid CAA protests