Dabangg 3 Box Office Prediction: Salman Khan's film may breach Rs 30 crore mark on opening day

Dabangg 3 box office prediction: Dabangg 3 is all set to hit the screens on Friday, December 20. With Dabangg 3, Chulbul Robinhood Pandey (Salman Khan) is returning in big screen after a gap of seven years. Dabangg 3 is the third installment of Dabangg film series. The film is directed by Parbhu Deva and produced by Arbaaz Khan. The film will release in 2,000 screens in India tomorrow. Dabangg 3 has also been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.

Dabangg 3 box office prediction: Considering the record of last two films of the Dabangg franchise, it is expected Dabangg 3 will also be a blockbuster.

The first Dabangg film had earned Rs 138.88 crore in 2010, Dabangg 2, a 2012 release, minted Rs 155 crore. Film Dabangg 3 has no major competition at the box office, therefore the film might register huge earnings at the box office. Hollywood movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and a few regional films will hit theaters on the same day, but they are unlikely to impact Dabangg 3's earnings.

According to trade analyst Grisrish Johar, Dabangg 3 might mint earn 30-32 crore on Day 1.

Dabangg 3 is Salman Khan's second movie of 2019. His last released was Bharat. Bharat had earned Rs 211.07 crore at the box office. Bharat, which released on Eid, earned Rs 42 crore on its opening day. However, it's Hrithik Roshan's War which saw the highest opening day collection in 2019 at Rs 53.35 crore.

Dabangg 3 cast: The action-comedy features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill reprising their roles from the previous Dabangg films, while Sudeep plays the villain. Apart from these actors, the film also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Nawab Shah, Tinnu Anand, Pankaj Tripathi and Milind Gunaji in supporting roles.

Dabangg 3 trailer: The trailer of the film released on October 23. So far, it has garnered 54 million views on YouTube.

Dabangg 3 soundtrack: The film's album includes total six songs, out of which 'Hud Hud' and 'Naina Lade' have become big hits. Film's music is composed by Sajid-Wajid.

Also read: Jumanji: The Next Level box Office Collection Day 6: Dwayne Johnson's film excels in India

Also read: Mardaani 2 box office collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji's film fails to grow in weekdays