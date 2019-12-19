Mardaani 2 box office collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji's film fails to grow in weekdays

Mardaani 2 box office collection: Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 has witnessed a decent run in its first six days at the box office. Released on December 13, the film opened with Rs 3.80 crore on Day 1. Its collections doubled at Rs 6.65 crore on Saturday and minted Rs 7.80 crore on Sunday.

From Monday onwards, the film is seeing a consistent fall in earning. Mardaani 2 earned Rs 2.85 crore on Monday, Rs 2.65 crore on Tuesday and Rs 2.5 crore (approx) on Wednesday, taking its total collection to roughly Rs 25 crore.

Massive protests across India against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is one of the reasons behind the dip in footfall, say film business experts.

Directed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 has become Rani Mukerji's biggest hit in recent times. Her last two films - 2018 release Hichki and 2014-release Mardaani - had earned Rs 15.35 crore and Rs 14. 46 crore in the first three days of their release, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Mardaani 2 is the second installment of the 2014 crime-thriller Mardaani, which was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The action-drama film has received U/A certification from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and released across 1,600 screens in India.

At present, Mardaani is competing against Hollywood biggie Jumanji: The Next Level at the box office. The Dwayne Johnson starrer fantasy drama has raked in Rs 27.66 crore in its opening weekend in India alone. Worldwide, Jumanji: The Next Level has minted nearly $213 million.

Mardaani 2, in its second week, is going to face Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, which is releasing on December 20. Trade analysts have predicted a heavy drop in Mardaani 2's box office collection.

