'Dhamaal 4' box office prediction: Ajay Devgn's latest film to open above ₹10 crore in India

As rain pours outside and a fresh Friday brings another round of releases, theatres are heading into another busy weekend with the arrival of Dhamaal 4. The film comes at a time when cinema lovers are seeing new titles hit screens almost every week, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama.

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Despite it being a non-holiday release, the film is expected to open above ₹10 crore. As per some estimates, the film could open anywhere between ₹11 crore and ₹12 crore. Others, however, suggest that the film is likely to open with ₹14.5 crore- ₹ 17.5 crore.

Dhamaal 4 is the latest major multistarrer comedy to arrive after Welcome To The Jungle. It is also the third comedy franchise, after Golmaal and Housefull, to reach a fourth instalment, making it a notable release in the current run of theatrical comedies.

Besides this, bookings for the film are decent. However, as seen recently with Welcome To The Jungle, spot bookings have played an important role, and the same is expected for Dhamaal 4 as well. The franchise has a strong track record, with Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal doing very well, while Total Dhamaal also scored a big century.

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Moreover, the film is also expected to do well on the back of the dismal box office performance of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-led spy actioner Alpha. As a result of this, Dhamaal 4 has got more than 10,000 shows. Dhamaal 4's trailer and other promotional assets fared decently among the fans of the franchise and family audiences due to no inappropriate content.

A similar performance is being expected in the final run for this Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey comedy, which also features a large supporting cast.

With it becoming increasingly difficult to bring audiences to theatres, a double-digit opening is now seen as the new normal for a respectable start. That is expected to be the case for Dhamaal 4 as well, after which its momentum, driven by its laughter quotient, will determine the kind of growth it sees on Saturday and Sunday.