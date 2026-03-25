Dhurandhar 2 box office day 6: Franchise crosses Rs 2,000 cr, sequel nears Rs 1000 cr mark, breaking 'Kantara's' record

The Dhurandhar franchise has crossed a major milestone at the box office, with its combined earnings now going past Rs 2,000 crore. With Dhurandhar 2 still running in theatres, the Aditya Dhar series has become the first Bollywood franchise to reach the mark, placing it among India’s biggest film franchises.

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It is only the third Indian series to achieve this, after Baahubali and Pushpa. What stands out is that both Dhurandhar films have individually crossed Rs 500 crore nett in a single language, a first for any franchise in the country.

Data from trade website Sacnilk shows that Dhurandhar 2 has so far earned Rs 919 crore worldwide. With this, the film has moved past Kantara Chapter 1’s Rs 852.36 crore and climbed further up the list of India’s top-grossing films.

Top 10 highest-grossing Indian films worldwide:

Dangal: Rs 2070 crore

Pushpa 2: Rs 1742.10 crore

Baahubali 2: Rs 1788.06 crore

KGF 2: Rs 1215 crore

Dhurandhar: Rs 1307.35 crore

RRR: Rs 1230 crore

Kalki 2898 AD: Rs 1042.25 crore

Jawan: Rs 1160 crore

Dhurandhar 2: Rs 919 crore (running)

Kantara Chapter 1: Rs 852.36 crore

In India, the Ranveer Singh-led sequel continues to hold strong. On its sixth day, it added Rs 56.55 crore nett, taking its domestic total to Rs 575.65 crore nett. India's gross currently stands at Rs 687.43 crore.

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Day-wise India nett collection (Source: Sacnilk):

Day 0 (Wednesday): Rs 43 crore

Thursday: Rs 102.55 crore

Friday: Rs 80.72 crore

Saturday: Rs 113 crore

Sunday: Rs 114.85 crore

Monday: Rs 65 crore

Tuesday: Rs 56.55 crore

Total: Rs 575.67 crore

Dhurandhar's popularity rising in the West

The film is also seeing strong traction overseas. In North America, weekday screenings are reportedly running to full houses, in line with its domestic performance. In the UK and Ireland, a viral post on X claimed it recorded the highest single-day collection for a Hindi film on Saturday.

According to British Indian Voice on X, Dhurandhar 2 is also the fastest Indian film to cross the 2 million pounds (Rs 25.17 crore) mark in that market. Its overseas total after six days stands at Rs 231.57 crore.

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Trade watchers expect the film to cross Rs 1,000 crore globally at a rapid pace. If the current trend continues, it could challenge the numbers set by Pushpa 2, RRR, KGF 2, Baahubali 2, and even the first Dhurandhar film.

Apart from its box office run, the film has generated wide discussion among viewers around its themes, storytelling, music, and performances. The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar.