‘Dhurandhar’ box office collection day 21: Christmas powers Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller past ₹600 crore, beats ‘Stree 2’ in India

Dhurandhar, the spy thriller featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has refused to slow down at the box office ever since its theatrical release. The film has crossed the ₹600 crore milestone and is now nearing the ₹650 crore mark at the Indian box office.

The spy thriller minted ₹207.25 crore in its first week and ₹253.25 crore in its second week. Dhurandhar went on to ₹22.5 crore on its third Friday, ₹34.25 crore on its third Saturday, ₹38.5 crore on its third Sunday, ₹16.5 crore on its third Monday, ₹17.25 crore on its third Tuesday, ₹18 crore on its third Wednesday and around ₹26 crore on its third Thursday.

With this, the film made a total of ₹633.50 crore as of its 21st day at the Indian box office, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The film logged an overall theatrical occupancy of 46.50 per cent on Thursday, with its evening shows logging the highest occupancy at 55.44 per cent.

Dhurandhar has now topped the lifetime box office collections of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2, which made a total of ₹597.99 crore at the Indian box office. With this, Dhurandhar has emerged as the second-highest Hindi box office grosser of all time after Allu Arjun-led Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2.

At the worldwide box office, the film has stormed past the ₹900 crore mark in its third week and is now eyeing the ₹1000 crore milestone. Dhurandhar has made a total of ₹985 crore in its third week at the worldwide box office.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film focuses on Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy who is tasked with infiltrating the deadly Lyari gangs of Pakistan. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera and Saumya Tandon in significant roles.

Dhurandhar released in theatres worldwide on December 5 this year and its sequel is set to hit the silver screens on March 19, 2026.