It's official! 'Dhurandhar 2' to release in 5 languages, film currently in post-production stage

The Dhurandhar storm is officially far from over — and this time, it’s going pan-India in the truest sense. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has set the internet buzzing with a major update on ‘Dhurandhar 2’, announcing that the much-anticipated sequel will release not just in Hindi, but simultaneously across all major South Indian languages.

Yes, the action spectacle is gearing up for a multi-language theatrical rollout in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking a significant expansion of the franchise’s footprint. According to Adarsh, “The storm is set to return… This time, everywhere.” And the timing couldn’t be bigger.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ is slated for a grand Eid release on March 19, 2026, positioning it as one of the biggest festive releases of the year. Eid releases are traditionally reserved for large-scale entertainers with mass appeal, and the makers clearly seem confident that the sequel has the scale, reach and recall to dominate screens across regions.

Adding to the anticipation, Adarsh revealed that the film is currently in its post-production stage, indicating that the project is progressing steadily towards its planned release. If the buzz is anything to go by, Dhurandhar 2 isn’t just shaping up as a sequel — it’s positioning itself as a nationwide cinematic event. And with Eid 2026 locked in, the countdown has officially begun.

Social media reactions to big 'Dhurandhar 2' update

Soon after Adarsh's announcement, netizens couldn't contain their excitement and shared their reactions.

" EID 2026 just got BLOCKED. From one market to the entire nation...this is how franchises are born. #Dhurandhar2 is coming like a storm (sic)," a user commented.

" #Toxic ke makers me Darr ka mahaul hai... Get ready #Dhurandhar2 is coming like an unstoppable storm (sic)," a second user said.

A third user said, " #Dhurandhar2 will break #Pushpa2 all india nett record." A fourth user weighed in, "This isn’t a sequel. It’s territory expansion. When one film speaks five languages, it’s not chasing markets it’s claiming them. Dhurandhar 2."