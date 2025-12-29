In just over three weeks, Dhurandhar has redrawn the box office hierarchy. On its fourth Sunday, 28 December, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller surged past the ₹1,050-crore mark worldwide, overtaking two established blockbusters and sealing its place as the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

The momentum has been relentless. After setting new benchmarks in its second and third weeks, Dhurandhar delivered an unprecedented fourth weekend haul. No Indian film had previously collected more than ₹30 crore in its fourth weekend, but the Ranveer Singh–led film smashed that ceiling, minting ₹62 crore between days 22 and 24.

Advertisement

That surge has taken the film’s domestic tally to ₹690.25 crore net, translating to a gross of ₹828.25 crore in India alone. Trade tracking suggests the ₹700-crore domestic net milestone could be crossed as early as Monday or Tuesday, a feat achieved so far by only one Hindi release, the dubbed version of Pushpa 2.

Overseas markets have added further thrust. Benefiting from the Christmas holiday window, Dhurandhar has now crossed $26 million in international grosses. With that, its worldwide total stands at ₹1,064 crore after 24 days in cinemas.

Sunday’s performance proved decisive in the rankings. The film earned over ₹30 crore gross worldwide on the day, pushing it past the lifetime collections of Kalki 2898 AD (₹1,042 crore) and Pathaan (₹1,055 crore). The next targets on the chart are Jawan (₹1,160 crore), KGF Chapter 2 (₹1,215 crore) and RRR (₹1,230 crore). At the summit, Dangal, Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2 remain well ahead, each having crossed ₹1,700 crore globally.

Advertisement

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar casts Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian operative who infiltrates terror and gang networks in Karachi. The spy thriller also features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in key roles. A second part is slated for release in March 2026.