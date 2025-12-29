Karan Johar says Dhurandhar made me question my ability as a filmmaker.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has once again heaped praise on Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar (2025), saying the film left such a strong impression on him that it made him reflect on his own abilities as a director.

Karan was speaking at the book launch of Dining With Stars by film critic Anupama Chopra, where he shared his thoughts on the films that stood out for him this year. The director said he began the year admiring Saiyaara and ended it equally impressed by Dhurandhar.

Advertisement

Calling Dhurandhar a powerful cinematic experience, Karan said he was “blown away” by the film. He particularly applauded Aditya Dhar’s storytelling, the film’s background score, and its visual treatment, noting that what struck him most was the absence of overt self-consciousness in the direction.

“I was like, blown away by Dhurandhar. It makes you feel like your craft is limited. Oh my god, look at the use of background music. What I loved about Dhurandhar was that I didn’t feel the director was self-aware. He wasn’t trying to show off his craft, and yet he was seamlessly telling the story,” Karan said.

He added that the film felt visually rich without being flashy. “I never felt he went wide or tried to show a great frame. It was beautifully shot without self-awareness. It made me question my ability as a filmmaker, and that’s always a good thing for me. I see that through a positive lens,” he said.

Advertisement

Karan also mentioned other films he enjoyed this year, adding, “I began the year loving Saiyaara (2025) and ended the year loving Dhurandhar. I loved Lokah (2025) too. I went mad when I watched Lokah.”

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller that follows Hamza, an Indian intelligence officer who infiltrates the gang of Rehman Dakait in Pakistan’s Lyari area to collect and relay critical information about their alleged links with the ISI.

The film marks the debut of actor Sara Arjun opposite Ranveer Singh. The ensemble cast also includes Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, Raj Zutshi, Saumya Tandon, among others.

At the box office, Dhurandhar has emerged as a major success, earning ₹1,065 crore worldwide so far. Its domestic collections are expected to cross the ₹700-crore mark today. While critical reception has been mixed, the film has clearly resonated with audiences.

Advertisement

Following its commercial success, anticipation is already high for Dhurandhar 2, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.