Dhurandhar Box Office Day 17: Aditya Dhar's blockbuster races to Rs 845 cr globally, nears Kantara record

Dhurandhar continues its extraordinary box-office run, tightening its grip on theatres across the country. The Ranveer Singh-led film added ₹34.25 crore in India on its third Saturday and followed it up with an even stronger ₹38.5 crore haul on Sunday, taking its domestic total to ₹555.75 crore.

Advertisement

The Aditya Dhar directorial is now firmly in the elite club globally as well. The film has crossed the ₹800 crore milestone worldwide and is inching closer to overtaking Kantara: The Legend – Chapter 1, which finished its global run at ₹852.27 crore. With momentum still intact, Dhurandhar is poised to become the highest-grossing Indian release of the year.

Seventeen days after its release, the film’s worldwide earnings stand at approximately ₹845 crore. Its international performance has been particularly notable over the past 10 days, with overseas markets contributing nearly $20 million, significantly strengthening its global tally.

The film has also surged past the lifetime worldwide collection of Chhaava, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer that concluded its run at ₹807.91 crore. Released earlier this year on Valentine’s Day, Chhaava featured Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna and was previously among the year’s top earners.

Advertisement

Audience interest remains robust. On Sunday alone, Dhurandhar clocked an overall occupancy of 61.89 per cent across 5,332 shows nationwide, underlining its sustained pull at the ticket counters.

If current trends hold, the film is on course to breach the ₹1,000 crore mark globally, a first in Ranveer Singh’s 15-year career. Even his biggest past successes, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, wrapped up at roughly ₹357 crore and ₹585 crore worldwide, respectively.

Having already raced past Animal, Dhurandhar is now closing in on Stree 2 (₹597 crore) and Chhaava (₹601 crore). Industry trackers expect it to climb to the seventh spot on the all-time list within days, with Kantara: Chapter 1 (₹622 crore) currently holding fifth place.

The film’s uninterrupted run has also benefited from a clear release window. Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and featuring Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat and Dharmendra, postponed its Christmas release to January 1, easing competition. The next major challenge could come from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.