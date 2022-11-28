'Drishyam 2' box office collection: Ajay Devgn film to enter Rs 200 crore club soon

Drishyam 2 collection: Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer whodunit Drishyam 2 is continuing its dream run as the film is inching closer to the Rs 200 crore club and has collected Rs 143.90 crore in the second weekend since its theatrical release. The film collected Rs 7.87 crore on Friday, Rs 14.05 crore on Saturday, and Rs 17.32 crore on Sunday, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh tweeted, “Drishyam 2 continues its DREAM RUN…. Business on [second] Saturday and Sunday is (sic)... Difficult to guesstimate *lifetime business* since it refuses to slow down… SUPER HIT, heading towards BLOCKBUSTER tag… [Week 2] Friday Rs 7.87 crore, Saturday Rs 14.05 crore, Sunday Rs 17.32 crore. Total: Rs 143.90 crore. India business.”

The film collected a total of Rs 8.55 crore on Sunday from national multiplex chains such as PVR (Rs 3.67 crore), INOX (Rs 3.30 crore), and Cinepolis (Rs 1.58 crore).

Adarsh also said in another tweet that the box office is back with a bang as Drishyam 2 and Bhediya have reported combined weekend box office collections of Rs 67.79 crore. While Drishyam 2 logged collections of Rs 39.24 crore on its second weekend, Bhediya raked in Rs 28.55 crore on its opening weekend.

Adarsh wrote, “BOXOFFICE BACK WITH BANG… Weekend BO is smiling once again… Look at the *combined* WEEKEND biz of Drishyam 2 [Rs 39.24 crore] and Bhediya [Rs 28.55 crore]: A WHOPPING Rs 67.79 crore…. Non-holiday period… Avatar and Cirkus will further boost business… Plus, there’s Pathaan in January 2023.”

BOXOFFICE BACK WITH BANG… Weekend #BO is smiling once again… Look at the *combined* WEEKEND biz of #Drishyam2 [₹ 39.24 cr] and #Bhediya [₹ 28.55 cr]: A WHOPPING ₹ 67.79 cr… Non-holiday period… #Avatar and #Cirkus will further boost biz… Plus, there’s #Pathaan in Jan 2023. pic.twitter.com/VYNIz0mrvx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 28, 2022

Drishyam 2 revolves around Vijay Salgaonkar, who is now leading an affluent life and has achieved his dream of opening a movie theatre and running a cable company. He lives in Goa with his family– his wife Nandini and daughters Anju and Anu. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is a remake of the Mohanlal-starrer 2021 Malayalam film Drishyam 2 and is a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam.

The film has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak and has been distributed by Panorama Studios and Yash Raj Films. Drishyam 2 features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla in significant roles.

Also read: Drishyam 2 box office collection: Ajay Devgn's film earns Rs 15 crore on Day 9