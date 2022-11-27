Drishyam 2 box office collection: Ajay Devgn's film earns Rs 15 crore on Day 9

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s latest film ‘Drishyam 2’ has minted Rs 127 crore at the domestic box office. The Abhishek Pathak-directed movie has become the second-highest-grosser and opener of the year. Devgn, after a series of flops, has scored a hit with this film.

Drishyam 2, after hitting a century on Day 7, has continued to earn in increasing numbers and is still pulling crowds to the theatres. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also features Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. It was released on November 18.

The Hindi-language crime thriller film earned Rs 15.38 crore at the domestic box office on Day 1. Gradually, the film saw an increase in its collections and entered the Rs 100-crore club in just seven days.

On Day 9, November 26, the film collected Rs 15 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 127.53 crore at the domestic ticket windows. Drishyam 2 has already surpassed the opening weekend collections of Bollywood films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files.

The movie is a sequel to Devgn's 2015 crime thriller "Drishyam", which was the Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam film released in February 2021.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios.