'Drishyam 2' box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer inches closer to Rs 100 cr on day 4

The Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer whodunit Drishyam 2 is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore. The film has raked in a total of Rs 76.01 crore as of Monday. Drishyam 2 collected Rs 15.38 crore on Friday, Rs 21.59 crore on Saturday, Rs 27.17 crore on Sunday, and Rs 11.87 crore on Monday, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh tweeted, “Drishyam 2 continues its VICTORIOUS RUN… Trends EXCEPTIONALLY WELL on Day 4 [Monday]... Hits double digits… Crosses Rs 75 crore…. Racing towards Rs 100 crore…. D2 is NOT slowing down soon… Friday Rs 15.38 crore, Saturday Rs 21.59 crore, Sunday Rs 27.17 crore, Monday Rs 11.87 crore. Total: Rs 76.01 crore. India business.”

Adarsh said in another tweet that multiplex chains such as PVR (Rs 2.65 crore), INOX (Rs 2.15 crore) and Cinepolis (Rs 1.13 crore) contributed a total of Rs 5.93 crore to Drishyam 2’s overall box office collections on Monday. These multiplex chains have contributed a total of 38.03 crore to the movie’s overall business so far with PVR taking the lead at Rs 17 crore, followed closely by INOX and Cinepolis at Rs 14 crore and Rs 7.03 crore respectively.

Drishyam 2 has clocked a stronger opening than Kartik Aaryan-starrer comic caper Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 across national multiplex chains such as PVR, INOX and Cinepolis. The film is only second to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fantasy adventure film Brahmastra-Part One: Shiva in terms of its collections on the opening weekend.

Drishyam 2 raked in Rs 64.14 crore on its opening weekend whereas Brahmastra minted Rs 120.75 crore during its first weekend. Elaborating on the film’s collections Elara Capital SVP Kumar Taurani told Business Today that franchise films such as Drishyam 2 and Singham Returns have a strong recall value, thus, there is no need for aggressive promotions for such films.

Drishyam 2 focuses on Vijay Salgaonkar, a cable operator and a protective father, who lives with his wife and two daughters in Goa. The film is a remake of a 2021 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the same name. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav in pivotal roles.

