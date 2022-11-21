Drishyam 2 box office collection: Ajay Devgn's film eyes Rs 100 crore in Week 1, records second-biggest opening weekend after Brahmastra

The Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Drishyam 2 has recorded the second-biggest box office opening for a Bollywood movie after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra- Part One: Shiva. Drishyam 2 has minted a total of Rs 64.14 crore at the box office on its opening weekend whereas Brahmastra earned a whopping Rs 120.75 crore during its opening weekend.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Drishyam 2 ends *Weekend 1* with a BIG BANG…. Creates HAVOC on Day 3…. Reboots and revives business…. Brings JOY, HOPE, CONFIDENCE, OPTIMISM back… Targets Rs 100 cr in *Week 1*.... This one’s a SMASH-HIT…. Friday Rs 15.38 crore, Saturday Rs 21.59 crore, Sunday Rs 27.17 crore. Total: Rs 64.14 crore.”
Adarsh added the film saw double-digit growth in its box office collections on day 2 (40.38 per cent) and day 3 (25.85 per cent) respectively. Multiplex chains such as PVR (Rs 14.35 crore), INOX (Rs 11.85 crore), and Cinepolis (Rs 5.90 crore) have contributed massively to the film’s collections so far.
The Abhishek Pathak directorial was released in theatres on November 18. The film was released across 4,160 screens– 3,302 screens in India and 858 screens overseas. Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam which was directed by the national award-winning director Nishikant Kamat. Besides Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the film features Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor in lead roles.
