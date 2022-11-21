Drishyam 2 box office collection: Ajay Devgn's film eyes Rs 100 crore in Week 1, records second-biggest opening weekend after Brahmastra

The Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Drishyam 2 has recorded the second-biggest box office opening for a Bollywood movie after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra- Part One: Shiva. Drishyam 2 has minted a total of Rs 64.14 crore at the box office on its opening weekend whereas Brahmastra earned a whopping Rs 120.75 crore during its opening weekend.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Drishyam 2 ends *Weekend 1* with a BIG BANG…. Creates HAVOC on Day 3…. Reboots and revives business…. Brings JOY, HOPE, CONFIDENCE, OPTIMISM back… Targets Rs 100 cr in *Week 1*.... This one’s a SMASH-HIT…. Friday Rs 15.38 crore, Saturday Rs 21.59 crore, Sunday Rs 27.17 crore. Total: Rs 64.14 crore.”

Adarsh added the film saw double-digit growth in its box office collections on day 2 (40.38 per cent) and day 3 (25.85 per cent) respectively. Multiplex chains such as PVR (Rs 14.35 crore), INOX (Rs 11.85 crore), and Cinepolis (Rs 5.90 crore) have contributed massively to the film’s collections so far.

#Drishyam2 ends *Weekend 1* with a BIG BANG… Creates HAVOC on Day 3… Reboots and revives biz… Brings JOY, HOPE, CONFIDENCE, OPTIMISM back... Targets ₹ 💯 cr in *Week 1*… This one’s a SMASH-HIT… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr. Total: ₹ 64.14 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/j9fK2xHtse — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 21, 2022

The Abhishek Pathak directorial was released in theatres on November 18. The film was released across 4,160 screens– 3,302 screens in India and 858 screens overseas. Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam which was directed by the national award-winning director Nishikant Kamat. Besides Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the film features Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor in lead roles.

