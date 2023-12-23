'Dunki' box office collection day 2: SRK's film witnesses a drop in earnings after Salaar's release, mints Rs 50 cr

Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated film 'Dunki' was released worldwide on December 21. The movie marks Shah Rukh's third release this year after 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', which went on to be named in the biggest hits list of 2023.

Dunki, however, witnessed a slow start when compared to the actor's other films released this year. The Rajkumar Hirani film minted Rs 29.20 crore on the first day in India. In comparison, Pathaan's day one collection stood at Rs 57 crore while Jawan had earned Rs 89.50 crore on its first day.

On the second day, which also clashed with Prabhas' 'Salaar', Dunki's earnings dipped further. The movie collected Rs 20.50 crore on December 22, Friday, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film's overall collection in India currently stands at Rs 49.70 crore.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, Dunki also features Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.

As per the data shared by Red Chillies Entertainment on Friday, the film earned Rs 58 crore worldwide.

Trade expert Sumit Kadel said that the collection of the film will jump substantially over the extended weekend till Monday.

"#Dunki opened up with Rs 29.2 Cr. India nett and 58 Cr Gross at the global box office on the first day! Film Word of mouth is Good, Biz should substantially jump tomorrow till Monday. #ShahRukhKhan," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

As the film opened up to mixed reviews from the audiences, it remains to be seen how the film will perform at the box office.

Moreover, it will also face strong competition from Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire', which released worldwide on Friday, December 22.

In fact, the film has already emerged as the biggest opener of 2023, having earned Rs 95 crore net on day 1. Salaar has outperformed several top releases this year and is expected to witness a significant uptake in the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar has been released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

