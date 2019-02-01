Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: Check box office prediction, soundtrack, trailer, cast and more

Sonam Kapoor's much-awaited Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has hit the screens this Friday. The film is a romantic drama and has already made the headlines because of its unconventional content pertaining to the LGBTQ community. The film is directed by producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sister Shelly Chopra Dhar. The screenplay of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is written by Ghazal Dhaliwal. She has also written the story for Alankrita Shrivastava's Lipstick Under My Burkha and Tanuja Chandra's Qarib Qarib Singlle.

Despite its unusual content, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is not the first mainstream movie around the LGBTQ community. Deepa Mehta's critically acclaimed movie, Fire (1999), is also one of the landmark movies about the LGBTQ community. Other Bollywood movies based on same-sex romance including Kapoor and Sons, Aligarh, Bombay Talkies, Margarita with a Straw and Dear Dad.

Box Office Prediction: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga likely to be popular in metropolitan cities, however, based on its unconventional content, the film may lose grip in smaller cities in a week. On the opening day, due to strong buzz, the film might earn Rs 4-5 crore. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga focuses on Sweety, played by Sonam Kapoor, who is in a romantic relationship with a woman. Sweety's story complicates after her family decides to get her married.

Business analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh has call Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga a brave movie and has given three stars to the movie.

#OneWordReview…#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga: BRAVE! Rating: Good to see unconventional themes being given dignity by mainstream actors... Will surely trigger debates about love and life... Anil, Juhi, Rajkummar, Sonam, Abhishek Duhan are top notch. #ELKDTAL pic.twitter.com/2ol6qhUOVn - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2019

A wonderful movie that stays with you #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is both relevant and funny. @sonamakapoor is absolutely lovely and @iam_juhi you cracked me up-we have a cousin who speaks exactly like you do in the movie! Folks go watch it ! pic.twitter.com/RVYgWBTz1a - Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 1, 2019

We just watched #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga and in one word, it's BRILLIANT! @AnilKapoor, @sonamakapoor & @iam_juhi great performances and aptly cast and @RajkummarRao what a role! Guys do watch it, I loved it! pic.twitter.com/7iygjOEjS6 - Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 31, 2019

Saw #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga last night.. such a difficult subject handled with so much dignity n restraint..wishing All the very best to its cast n crew!! Its an important film first of its kind.. pic.twitter.com/z79jVtn3qe - Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) February 1, 2019

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has already started receiving praises from Bollywood. Actress Twinkle Khanna and Aksha Kumar called it 'WONDERFUL' and 'BRILLIANT'.

Soundtrack: The music of the film is composed by Rochak Ali and is a 5-song soundtrack. Title song 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha' and song 'Gud Naal Ishq Mitha' have become very popular. Other song includes 'Good Morning','Chittiye' and 'House Party Song'. The title of the movie is based on Vidhu Vinodh Chopra film 1942: A Love Story's song.

The film is the solo release this Friday but may face competition from Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Vicky Kaushal starrer- Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Trailer: The trailer of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has garnered praise from viewers. The film's trailer attracted 20 million views in just 30 days.

Cast: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga features Sonam Kapoor in the lead role as well as her father, Anil Kapoor. This is the first time the father-daughter duo is coming on screen together in a movie. The film also features Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is Juhi Chawla's ninth movie with Anil Kapoor. Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor have worked together in hit films like Deewana Mastana, Benaam Badsha, Loafer, Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate, Andaz, Karobaar, Bombay Talkies and Salaam-E-Ishq. Moreover, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is Juhi Chawla's second LGBTQ movie. She has also worked in director Onir's movies My Brother...Nikhil and I Am.

(Edited by: Mansi Jaswal)