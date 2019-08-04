Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw Box Office Collection Day 2: David Leitch's film breaches Rs 20 crore mark

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw box office collection: The Fast and the Furious franchise's latest release Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw has opened with the double-digits number on its opening day in India. The Universal's film has minted Rs 13.15 crore on its Day 1 in the domestic box office market.

With this, Hobbs & Shaw has surpassed the first day collections of Brie Larson-fronted Captain Marvel ( Rs 13.01 crore), Jon Favreau's The Lion King (Rs 11.06 crore), and Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home (Rs 10.05 crore).

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham film has now become the second biggest Hollywood opener of 2019 after Avengers: Endgame, which earned Rs 53.10 crore. Globally, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw clocked $27.3 million on Friday. Further, according to early estimates, the film's Day 2 (Saturday) box office collection stood between Rs 15 crore and Rs 20 crore due to 'weekend' factor.

The Day 1 box office collection of the film is a marker of the film's popularity despite the film being leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers and video-sharing platform YouTube, hours before the film's theatrical release. Even the torrential rains in many parts of the country could not affect its business.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off of The Fast and the Furious franchise is released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages in 2,100 screens across India. The Hollywood film clashed with Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Khandaani Shafakhana' at the box office, which earned Rs 75 lakh only.

Directed by David Leitch of 'Deadpool 2' fame, the film also stars Idris Elba and Vanessa Kirby in significant roles.

