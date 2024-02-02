Fighter box office day 8: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone film nears Rs 150 crore mark

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter brought in Rs 5.75 crore at the domestic box office on its eighth day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This takes the film’s domestic box office collection to Rs 146.25 crore.

On Friday, Fighter’s night shows had an occupancy of 15.57%. In the Delhi-NCR region, where the film had 792 shows, the occupancy was 11.25% and in Mumbai, where the film had 629 shows, the occupancy was only 13%.

Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the only release next week, which gives Fighter a fighting chance to improve its box office score.

Fighter has been made by Siddharth Anand whose previous release Pathaan created unprecedented records at the box office. Hrithik’s 2019 film Super 30, which was seen as a hit, brought in around Rs 146 crore at the domestic box office.

In 2019, War managed to put up a total of Rs 318.01 crore at the domestic box office and became one of the biggest hits of the year. Hrithik hasn’t had a big hit in the theatres since then. His last release, Vikram Vedha, which released in 2022, could only collect Rs 78.66 crore at the domestic box office, as per Bollywood Hungama.