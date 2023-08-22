'Gadar 2' vs 'OMG 2' box office collection: Sunny Deol's film likely to cross Rs 400 cr mark today; Akshay Kumar-starrer earns Rs 117 cr

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 has been unstoppable at the box office so far. The film, which released on August 11, is all set to enter the Rs 400 crore club in India. It minted about Rs 14 crore on its second Monday (August 21), as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 collected a total of Rs 284.63 crore in its first week at the box office. The Sunny Deol film went on to collect Rs 20.50 crore on its second Friday, Rs 31.07 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 38.90 crore on its second Sunday and is estimated to have earned around Rs 14 crore on its second Monday at the domestic box office.

"#Gadar2 goes on a RAMPAGE, creates HISTORY in Weekend 2… Yes, it’s the HIGHEST *Weekend 2* of #Hindi cinema… The COLOSSAL weekend numbers are a NEW BENCHMARK… ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr, Sun 38.90 cr. Total: Rs 375.10 cr. #India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X.

He further stated that the film has set a new record and has demolished the second weekend collections of the top five Hindi films by a wide margin. The five films are Pathaan, Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Dangal and Sanju.

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' has also been doing fairly well at the box office even as there is a stark difference when compared to the Sunny Deol's film. On Day 11, August 21, the film managed to mint Rs 3.60 crore net in India. Hence, its total box office collection now stands at Rs 117.27 crore.

The Akshay Kumar film earned a total of Rs 85.05 crore in its first week. OMG 2 went onto collect Rs 6.03 crore on its second Friday, Rs 10.53 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 12.06 crore on its second Sunday and around Rs 3.60 crore on its second Monday.

All about Gadar 2 and OMG 2

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny Deol) as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. It is a sequel to 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', which was a 2001 film set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947.

Helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 hit film 'OMG- Oh My God!'. OMG 2 focuses on an unhappy civilian who takes the legal route to make comprehensive education mandatory in schools. The film features Akshay Kumar as the avatar of Lord Shiva. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Ramayan fame Arun Govil in key roles.