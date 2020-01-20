Good Newwz box office collection: Akshay Kumar's film earns Rs 72.5 crore overseas

The Akshay Kumar- Kareena Kapoor starrer comedy Good Newwz is minting money in the overseas market. The Akshay Kumar film has so far raked in a total of Rs 72.57 crores overseas, according to the film critic Taran Adarsh.

This figure was calculated after considering four key markets: USA and Canada together, Australia, New Zealand and Fiji together, UAE and GCC together and the UK. The film has raked in a total of Rs 200 crore in the domestic market. Good Newwz is the second Akshay Kumar film to make it to the Rs 200 club in 2019. Before Good Newzz, Mission Mangal made it to the Rs 200 crore club.

#GoodNewwz 4th Weekend- Fri 75 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.89 cr. Total: 201.14 cr nett. BLOCKBUSTER - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 20, 2020

So far, Good Newwz has raked in Rs 201.14 crore and is inches away from outshining Mission Mangal's box office collection of Rs 202.98 crore. Kadel also went onto call the Akshay Kumar starrer a 'Blockbuster' in his tweet.

This comedy flick directed by Raj Mehta stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The flim focuses on two couples trying to conceive through IVF (In vitro fertilization). Things go from bad to worse when the doctors mess up their IVF process.

