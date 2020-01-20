Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 24: Akshay Kumar-Kareena's film enters Rs 200 crore club

Good Newwz box office Collection: Alshay Kumar starrer film Good Newwz has earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office on its 24th day. Also, the film has accumulated Rs 310.88 crore worldwide.

The comedy flick, which released on December 27, 2019, has become second film of Akshay Kumar to enter the Rs 200 club in 2019 followed by Mission Mangal.

However, Good Newwz is just a step away from surpassing Mission Mangal's box office collection of Rs 202.98 crore. Good Newwz's total domestic box office stands at Rs 201.14 crore.





Within a day, the film is expected to emerge as fifth-highest grosser of 2019 after War (Rs 317.91 ), Kabir Singh (Rs 278.24), Uri: the Surgical strike (Rs 245.36 crore) and Bharat (Rs 211.07 crore).

Good Newwz saw an opening day collection of Rs 17.56 crore. By the end of the first weekend, the film had already crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at Rs 65.99 crore. In its first week, the film's earning touched Rs 127.9 crore.

#GoodNewwz benchmarks...

Crossed â¹ 50 cr: Day 3

â¹ 100 cr: Day 6

â¹ 125 cr: Day 7

â¹ 150 cr: Day 10

â¹ 175 cr: Day 13

â¹ 200 cr: Day 24#India biz.

SUPER-HIT. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2020

Good Newwz box office collection till now:

Day 1: Rs 17.56 crore

Opening weekend: Rs 65.99 crore

Week 1: 27.9 crore

second weekend: Rs 31.5 crore

Week 2: Rs 47.43 crore

Third week: Rs 14.42 crore

Total: Rs 201.14 crore

Good Newwz is about two couples trying to get pregnant through In vitro fertilisation method. Things change when two doctors goof up their IVF process. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Good Newwz also stars Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

