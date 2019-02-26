Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's film earns Rs 118 crore

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy has slowed down at the box office. The film collected Rs 16.05 crore in its second weekend at the box office and made Rs 2.25 crore on Day 12. Gully Boy entered Rs 100-crore club at the end of first week, largely due to positive word of mouth. The movie earned Rs 19.40 crore on Thursday, Rs 13.10 crore on Friday, Rs 18.65 crore on Saturday, Rs 21.30 crore on Sunday, Rs 8.65 crore on Monday, Rs 8.05 crore on Tuesday, Rs 6.05 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 5.10 crore on Thursday, taking the first week collection to Rs 100.30 crore.

Till now, the overall business of Gully Boy has reached Rs 118.35 crore.

Gully Boy is also receiving immense appreciation in the overseas market, especially in US and Canada, where the film has crossed $4 million, in UAE the film has earned $1.64 million and in Australia A$ 770,000, tweeted movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh

#GullyBoy is finding immense love in the international arena, especially USA+Canada [has crossed $ 4 mn]... Total after Weekend 2: $ 8.4 mn [ 59.52 cr]... USA+Canada: $ 4.216 mn UAE+GCC: $ 1.641 mn UK: 512k Australia: A$ 770k#Overseas - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

Gully Boy, loosely based on the life of rapper Naezy and Divine has performed better in metropolitan cities, especially in Mumbai where the film has almost earned over Rs 31 crore alone. Delhi and UP have proved to be the second-best markets for Gully Boy with collections of Rs 20.81 crore.

Gully Boy's slow pace at the box office could be due to the release of Total Dhammal, a multi-starrer film, directed by Indra Kumar. Total Dhamaal, starring stars like Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit has managed to move past Rs 60 crore in just three-day of its release.

Also read: Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's film earns Rs 100.30 crore

Also read: Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn-Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor's film fails to overtake Gully Boy