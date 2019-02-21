Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt movie slows down but still dominates

Gully Boy, the Zoya Akhtar-directorial starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt opened to raving reviews on February 14. In the first weekend, Gully Boy performed rather well at the box office, however, the collection slowed down a bit during the weekdays. Nevertheless, the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt-starrer still continues to be the dominant movie in the theatres.

According to reports, Gully Boy has made Rs 89.15 crore, which is still far from the Rs 100 crore it was expected to touch before its second weekend. If the movie does not see an uptick in the coming days, then it will perhaps only touch Rs 100 crore and not cross it by the end of the weekend.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer is witnessing an incredible run at the overseas box office. According to Taran Adarsh, the movie made Rs 42.70 crore till February 19.

#GullyBoy is having an incredible run #Overseas... Has crossed $ 3 million in USA+Canada, while #Overseas total till Tue [19 Feb 2019] is approx $ 6 million [ 42.70 cr]... Breakup: USA+Canada: $ 3 mn UAE+GCC: $ 1.231 mn UK: $ 430k Australia: A$ 542k - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2019

Loosely based on the lives of underground rappers Divine and Naezy, Gully Boy revolves around the life of an aspiring rapper, Murad, from Mumbai's Dharavi. Although he dreams of becoming a rapper, his challenging circumstances make it next to impossible to achieve his goals. But Murad is also not one to give up easily. Gully Boy also stars Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Amruta Subhash in key roles.

The vein of the film, Gully Boy's soundtrack has become very popular. In fact, BJP and Congress have even used the song Azaadi to get back at each other. Actor and rapper, Will Smith congratulated Ranveer Singh for his performance in the movie.

The BusinessToday.In review called the movie near-perfect and said, "Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have made a film for years to come."

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

