Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's film inches towards Rs 100 crore in India

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy is going strong at the box office. The film has managed to achieve Rs 80 crore mark in just 5 days of its release. Also, trade experts have predicted that the film would enter Bollywood's coveted Rs 100-crore-club by Thursday. Zoya Akhtar's directorial movie has received appreciation not only from critics and moviegoers but also from Hollywood's actor-singer-rapper Will Smith.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, Ranveer Singh's movie collected Rs 19.40 crore, Rs 13.10 crore, Rs 18.65 crore, and Rs 21.30 crore on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. The film was able to make a collection of Rs 8.65 crore on Monday and approximately Rs 7 crore on Tuesday, bringing its total to nearly Rs 88 crore at the domestic box office so far.

#GullyBoy shows a solid hold on Mon [Day 5]... Expectedly, metros are driving the biz... Should hit â¹ ð¯ cr on Thu [Day 8]... Mumbai circuit is the front runner [terrific]... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr. Total: â¹ 81.10 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2019

The movie's songs have become quite the rage among the youth of the country. Netizens are busy creating and sharing memes of songs like Apna Time Aayega, Azadi and more. Even politicians and political parties have used the songs keeping the youth in mind. Recently, the country's Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had also shared a post, and said "Tera Time Aayega", a take on the hit song 'Apna Time Aayega.'

Tera Time Aayega pic.twitter.com/3JI8SoPx3u - Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 18, 2019

Apart from Piyush Goyal, BJP and Congress' Twitter handles have also used the songs of Ranveer Singh's movie to taunt each other.

While @RahulGandhi will stay up all night wondering what new lies to peddle tomorrow morning, we leave you with this goal for 2019. Have a happy friday night, people! :) pic.twitter.com/WOXOJ1QPYO - BJP (@BJP4India) February 8, 2019

In Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh plays the role of Murad, who is an aspiring rapper from Dharavi, Mumbai. The movie is inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy.

Tiger Baby Productions and Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment have co-produced Gully Boy. Besides Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film also features Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Amruta Subhash in key appearances.

