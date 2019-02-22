Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's movie makes it to Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy that received unanimously positive reviews has finally made it to the Rs 100-crore mark. While trade analysts expected the movie to make it to the much-coveted club well before its second weekend, the earnings saw a dip during the weekdays. Additionally, due to the content of the movie, Gully Boy has performed better in urban areas than in rural ones.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gully Boy has done impressive business in the metros, mostly driven by multiplexes, but he called the mass pockets "ordinary/dull". The movie earned Rs 19.40 crore on Thursday, Rs 13.10 crore on Friday, Rs 18.65 crore on Saturday, Rs 21.30 crore on Sunday, Rs 8.65 crore on Monday, Rs 8.05 crore on Tuesday, Rs 6.05 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 5.10 crore on Thursday, taking the total collection to Rs 100.30 crore.

Adarsh also mentioned that the movie's collections are likely to be spearheaded by the multiplexes in metro cities. However, only the coming days can tell how well the movie would do in terms of its lifetime business.

It must also be mentioned that with the release of multi-starrer Total Dhamaal, Gully Boy's collections could take a beating. Total Dhamaal stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey and Boman Irani.

Gully Boy has received raving reviews from critics and audiences alike. The BusinessToday.In review called it a near-perfect movie and gave it a rating of 4 out of 5 stars. "Akhtar and Kagti have made a film for years to come. It does not only shed light on the underground rap scene, but also highlights the stark difference in lifestyle of the rich, middle class and the poor," the review said.

