Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's film opens to raving reviews; collects Rs 19.40 crore

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy has performed overwhelmingly well in its opening day at the box office. The film has posted a double-digit growth with a total earning of Rs 19.40 crore on Valentine's Day. According to movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh, Gully Boy's Day 1 box office collection has largely come from metro cities. The film has performed well in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.

Additionally, in Mumbai and Pune, Gully Boy's Day 1 box office opening was far bigger than Ranveer Singh's 2018 blockbuster hit, Padmaavat.

The occasion of Valentine's Day gave a big boost to Gully Boy's box office collection. The opening day collections are second only to Simmba for Ranveer Singh, while for Alia Bhatt, it's her highest ever Day 1 collections.

The Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt movie has been receiving stellar reviews, with most critics handing out 3 to 4 out of 5 stars. The BusinessToday.In review called it a "near-perfect" film and said that Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have delivered a movie for years to come.

According to boxofficeindia.com, Gully Boy is at par with some of the highest openers in Mumbai and Pune. Apart from Thugs of Hindostan (3.75 crore), Bahubali-2 (Rs 3.50 crore), Prem ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 3.50 crore approx), Sanju (Rs 3.20 crore) and Singham (Rs 3.40 crore), no other Hindi movie has crossed Rs 3-crore mark in Mumbai .

Although, the budget of Gully Boy is not revealed yet but is anticipated that the makers will recover the budget easily from digital, satellite and music.

A musical drama, Gully Boy, is loosely based on the life of street rappers Divine and Naezy. The Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt-starrer has been released on 4,101 screens worldwide, including 3,350 screens alone in India. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film features Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz and Vijay Verma in supporting roles. The film is produced by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

