Housefull 4 sees highest single-day box office collection for comedy film; Akshay Kumar thanks fans

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 that released just before Diwali was doing good business on its initial couple of days. However, a day after Diwali festivities wrapped up, Housefull 4's box office collection more than doubled. The movie made Rs 34.56 crore on Monday, which is more than double of Rs 15.33 crore on Sunday. The total box office collection of Housefull 4 so far is Rs 87.78 crore.

Housefull 4's Monday collection has also become the highest single-day earnings of a comedy movie.

Housefull 4 stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon took to social media to thank their fans. "Thank you for loving us and laughing with us. It is because of your love we are where we are today. Thanks to all my fans and audiences who have poured unconditional love on HouseFull 4. Thank you for showing us that nothing beats hate more than love," said Akshay Kumar.

"Janta decides. And the love of the audience matters the most..! Thank you for all the love you guys have showered on our Housefull 4 family!! We're so overwhelmed that we've been able to entertain you, make you laugh and forget your worries!" said Kriti Sanon.

Not only Housefull 4, its competitors Made in China starring Rajkummar Rao and Saand ki Aankh starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar have also witnessed an increase in footfall on Monday. The collections are likely to remain strong on Tuesday as well on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, which is a holiday for many parts of the country.

