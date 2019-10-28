Housefull 4 full movie leaked online by piracy group Tamilrockers

Multi starrer comedy-drama Housefull 4 has become the recent target of piracy by Tamilrockers. The fourth iteration in the Housefull franchise has reportedly been leaked online on piracy group Tamilrockers' webfront.

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 was the most liked by audience this Diwali weekend and led the box office collection chart at the ticket counters, despite two other releases. Housefull 4 clashed with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's Made In China.

It was also Akshay's third big release of 2019 after Kesari and Mission Mangal.Directed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday and Kriti Kharbanda. Housefull 4 has registered total box office collection of Rs 50 crore (approximately) in its opening weekend, despite receiving a barrage of criticism from several film critics.

With movie now release online by the notorious website, it is yet to be seen how this affects the box office collection and dent its earnings for the makers.

Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer 2nd highest opening comedy film

Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: There's no slowing down Akshay Kumar's comedy