'Housefull 5' box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar's latest film to get further boost on Friday, 'Thug Life' continues to struggle

Housefull 5, the comic caper starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in significant roles, has had a strong run ever since its release at the box office. The film collected ₹24 crore on its opening Friday.

Housefull 5 further went on to mint ₹31 crore on its first Saturday, ₹32.5 crore on its first Sunday, ₹13 crore on its first Monday, ₹11.25 crore on its first Tuesday, ₹8.5 crore on its first Wednesday, and around ₹6.75 crore on its first Thursday.

With this, the film's total Indian box office numbers stood at around ₹127 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The film is likely to see a further boost in its collections on Friday since there is no major release this opening weekend.

"#Housefull5 continues to remain consistent on weekdays, maintaining a steady trend… The film is now eyeing ₹ 133 cr [+/-] in its Week 1. The absence of any major release this Friday is likely to work in its favour… Expect another jump in business over the weekend," film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on X.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan's gangster drama Thug Life is continuing to struggle at the Indian box office. Within 8 days of its release, the film has been unable to cross the ₹50 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Thug Life collected ₹15.5 crore on its first Thursday at the Indian box office. Since then, the film's daily box office collection in India has been in single digits.

The film collected ₹7.15 crore on its day 2, ₹7.75 crore on its day 3, ₹6.5 crore on its day 4, ₹2.3 crore on its day 5, ₹1.8 crore on its day 6, ₹1.22 crore on its day 7, and around ₹1.15 crore on its day 8.

With this, Thug Life's total Indian box office collection stood at around ₹43.37 crore.

Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Nadiadwala Grandsons, follows imposters who claim to be the son of a deceased billionaire, competing for his fortune.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever.