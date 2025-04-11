'Jaat' box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol's film opens at less than ₹10 crore in India, weekend boost likely

Sunny Deol's latest film Jaat logged a decent opening at the domestic box office. Jaat made less than ₹10 crore on its first day at the box office. The film raked in ₹9.50 crore on its first day at the India box office.

The film's shows had an overall 14.28 per cent occupancy on Thursday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. Jaat's morning shows had a 9.56 per cent occupancy whereas its afternoon shows logged an overall occupancy of 15.41 per cent.

Its evening and night shows recorded an occupancy of 13.69 per cent and 18.47 per cent, respectively. This, however, was much less than Salman Khan's Sikandar. Sikandar made ₹26 crore on its opening day, a day before Eid.

Jaat is likely to see some drop in its numbers on Friday but a boost in its daily collections is likely around the weekend if the word of mouth remains positive.

If this were to hold, the film's total collections at the end of the 4-day weekend could stack up between ₹40-50 crore. The film has fared well in mass belts but has done poorly in metro cities on its opening day.

Jaat has benefitted immensely from the poor box office performance of Sikandar, which slipped below ₹1 crore on its second Thursday. Sunny Deol's latest film has a clear run at the box office for around a week before Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan-starrer Kesari: Chapter 2 releases.

The film opened to decent reviews on Thursday, with critics appreciating Sunny Deol's on-screen presence and aura.

"Jaat is not unfamiliar, but Sunny Deol’s presence makes it a fun watch. At 67, it’s impressive to see the actor do what he does on screen. This one should be watched only and only for him," India Today's review of the film read.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film focuses on Jaat who arrives in a land plagued by injustice and brutality to restore justice and save the villagers. Besides Sunny Deol, the film stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and Ramya Krishnan in significant roles.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film has an IMDb rating of 7.9/10. The film released in theatres worldwide on April 10, 2025.