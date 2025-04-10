'Jaat' Twitter review: 'This is what Sikandar should have been,' say netizens on Sunny Deol's latest film

Sunny Deol-led blockbuster actioner Jaat has released in theatres worldwide on April 10 amid much excitement among fans of the actor. The film opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews from Sunny Deol fans and the moviegoers alike.

Soon after the film's first day first shows were over, Sunny Deol fans and moviegoers couldn't shy away from sharing their reviews of the film on X (formerly Twitter).

Related Articles

The audience even went ahead and said that this is what Sikandar should have been. Calling it "paisa wasool" and "masaledar", moviegoers hailed the film for being a complete package that delivers what it promises.

"This is what Sikander should have been man Jaat is a very fun and entertaining watch till now it is fast and yes its a commercial film But not at all a Bad one. Sunny Deol is doing what he is best at unlike salman and randeep is just (sic)," a user said.

"Jaat is an ode to the masala cinema we've cherished for years – a genre that's sadly missing from the Hindi cinema landscape today... The film delivers what the audience craves: a big-screen entertainer," film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote.

"Sunny Deol has converted the theatre into a stadium (sic)," another user wrote.

"Finally done with my show n I would just say paisa vasool no unnecessary romance only mass and action movie is very gripping from start to end like krack movie of Jaat director previous movies will watch it again in Sunday wom will be positive (sic)," yet another user said.

""New generation could get surprise seeing such loud whistles & clappings on the entry of superstar Sunny Deol in Jaat ,wonderful atmosphere. Superlative mass actions, fantastic performances by Sunny sir & Randeep Hooda makes it a Masaledar watch," a fourth user wrote.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat is based in the remote coastal village of Ramayapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The film focuses on Bhaskar Singh, who, armed with truth and justice, sets out to confront a ruthless criminal Varadaraja Ranataunga and his men.

Produced jointly by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film features Sunny Deol, Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishnan in significant roles.